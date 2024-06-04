Hunter Biden's Wife Clashes With Former Trump Staffer

A fiery moment in Hunter Biden's gun trial on Tuesday happened outside the courtroom. Biden's wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, confronted former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler in a hallway during a morning break in the trial, NBC News reports. The AP reports that she "pulled him aside and told him curtly that he did not belong there." According to NBC, she loudly told him: "You have no right to be here, you Nazi piece of s---." She walked away and Ziegler, who worked for Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, did not respond.

Since leaving the White House, Ziegler has "fashioned himself into a Hunter Biden specialist, compiling personal and financial records from anywhere he can get them," the Washington Post reported in a profile last year. Ziegler was part of the effort to spread content from a laptop left in a repair shop and Biden sued him in September, alleging that he had broken state and federal privacy laws. He alleged that Ziegler and the nonprofit he founded, Marco Polo, illegally hacked into encrypted portions of the laptop, per the Post. Ziegler has promoted posts online from white supremacist Nick Fuentes, among others.

After the confrontation Tuesday, Ziegler told NBC the incident was "sad." "For the record, I'm not a Nazi. I'm a believer in the US Constitution," he said. "I haven't said one thing to them." He said it was "prudent" to be at the trial. Cohen Biden told the network Ziegler has called her "the most horrific Jewish slurs" and he should be asked why he's never used them against Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law. (More Hunter Biden trial stories.)