Boy, 3, Killed in Random Stabbing Outside Grocery Store

A 3-year-old Ohio boy was fatally stabbed by a woman as he sat in a grocery cart in a supermarket parking lot. Investigators said Tuesday that they believe it was a random attack, the AP reports. The boy's mother was also stabbed, but her injuries were not life-threatening, said Sgt. Matt Beck, a detective with North Olmsted police. Officers arrested 32-year-old Bionca Ellis, of Cleveland, while she was walking away from the scene with a knife in her hand on Monday, police said. She is being held on a charge of aggravated murder. Her bond was set at $1 million in a hearing Tuesday, Fox 8 reports.

Ellis was inside the Giant Eagle grocery when she saw the boy and his mother near the front of the store and then followed them into the parking lot in North Olmsted, a Cleveland suburb, Beck said. The boy's mother was about to load her groceries into her vehicle when Ellis ran at them with a knife, stabbing both of them, police said. The boy later died at a hospital. The county medical examiner identified the boy as 3-year-old Julian Wood. His mother, Margot Wood, was treated at a hospital, police said. Investigators said Ellis had no known previous interactions with the mother and her son.

Police said Margot Wood was "treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery." Beck later said that while she will recover physically, she will likely face emotional trauma for "the rest of her life," per Fox 8. "As North Olmsted mayor and a mother myself, I cannot fathom what this family must be going through," said Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones. "To lose their youngest child in such a violent and senseless manner is absolutely heartbreaking." (More Ohio stories.)