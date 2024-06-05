Evangeline Lilly Is Living Her Dream, Away From Acting

Evangeline Lilly says her Hollywood career is on hold and she couldn't be happier. The 44-year-old Canadian, best known for starring as Kate Austen in Lost and the Wasp in several Marvel movies, shared a video from 2006 on Instagram, reports People.

"I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world but ideally, 10 years from now, I'd like to be a retired actress, and I would like to have a family," she said in the video, recorded during her Lost years. She added: "And I'd like to be writing, and potentially maybe influencing people's lives in a more humanitarian way." Since the video was recorded, she has had two children, written several children's books, and carried out humanitarian work in countries including Rwanda.