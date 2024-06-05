Evangeline Lilly Is Living Her Dream, Away From Acting

Her Hollywood career is on indefinite hiatus, and she's very happy
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 4, 2024 9:27 PM CDT
Evangeline Lilly 'Stepping Away' From Acting
This image released by Disney shows Evangeline Lilly in a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."   (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

Evangeline Lilly says her Hollywood career is on hold and she couldn't be happier. The 44-year-old Canadian, best known for starring as Kate Austen in Lost and the Wasp in several Marvel movies, shared a video from 2006 on Instagram, reports People.

  • "I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world but ideally, 10 years from now, I'd like to be a retired actress, and I would like to have a family," she said in the video, recorded during her Lost years. She added: "And I'd like to be writing, and potentially maybe influencing people's lives in a more humanitarian way." Since the video was recorded, she has had two children, written several children's books, and carried out humanitarian work in countries including Rwanda.

  • "I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings," she wrote in the caption. "Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong."
  • She added: "A new season has arrived, and I AM READY...and I AM HAPPY."
  • In a statement to Variety, Lilly said she has been on hiatus from acting since completing work on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania three years ago. "This time outside of the business has brought me a grounding sense of fulfillment and joy," she said. "I could return tomorrow, two years from now or never," she said, but for now, she is devoting her time to writing and humanitarian work.
(More Evangeline Lilly stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X