In Japan, where birth rates are low, it's not unusual to see local governments hosting matchmaking events to encourage people to hook up and start a family. Now, the country's capital is taking things a step further and launching a dating app, expected to be released this summer, reports the Japan Times. "Please use it as 'the first step' to begin marriage hunting," says the website for the app, which is managed by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, per CNN.

Stats: Japan's fertility rate has plummeted in recent years. Just under 728,000 births were logged in the nation of nearly 124 million people, per Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare. Meanwhile, there were 1.6 million deaths—double the number of births. The fertility rate, which signifies the total number of births a woman experiences over her lifetime, fell to 1.20, from its previous 1.26. For a country to stay stable, that fertility rate has to jump to 2.1.