In Vitro for Corals? Kind of, in the Caribbean

Oxygen tank strapped to his back, Michael del Rosario moves his fins delicately as he glides along an underwater nursery just off the Dominican Republic coast, proudly showing off the "coral babies" growing on metal structures that look like large spiders. Del Rosario helped plant these tiny animals in the nursery after they were conceived in an assisted reproduction laboratory run by the marine conservation organization Fundemar. In a process something like in vitro fertilization, coral egg and sperm are joined to form a new individual, a technique gaining momentum in the Caribbean to counter the drastic loss of corals, per the AP.



Climate change: Oceans are warming at twice the rate of 20 years ago, per UNESCO—and that's devastating for corals. Rising heat causes them to feel sick and expel the algae that live in their tissue and provide them both their striking colors and their food. The process, known as bleaching, exposes the coral's white skeleton. The corals may survive, but they're weakened and vulnerable to disease and death if temperatures don't drop. Half of the world's reefs have been lost since 1950, per research in the journal One Earth.