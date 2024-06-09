Disney's China Experiment Hasn't Gone as Expected

When Disney opened Shangahi Disneyland in 2016, it had visions of becoming a cultural juggernaut in China on par with its success in the US. Things haven't gone exactly as planned. "Disneyland is popular in China, but not in the way that Disney intended," writes Lavender Au in the Dial. Consider that the most popular character in China isn't Mickey or Donald but LinaBell—a mystery-solving pink fox little known outside the country, who debuted at Shanghai Disneyland in 2021. LinaBell hasn't been in any Disney blockbusters or other star vehicles, but she has far more cultural sway in China than any of the classic Disney characters. And in the view of Au, her popularity speaks volumes about the company's sub-juggernaut fortunes in China.
"LinaBell's success has bucked the Disney formula," writes Au. "The long-held belief was that characters or brands need stories to be successful. But in China, no-back-story LinaBell is arguably the brand's greatest success." For many park visitors, she is the main draw. But why? Elsewhere in the world, Disney sets "the pop-culture agenda," writes Au, but that is harder to do in China because, for example, it's much harder to see a Disney film and no Disney TV channels are available. Instead of Disney dictating trends to the people, it's nearly the opposite: When it comes to China, Disney has "to fit into trends created by the Chinese populace." Read the full story. (Or read other longform recaps.)