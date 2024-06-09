Disney's China Experiment Hasn't Gone as Expected

When Disney opened Shangahi Disneyland in 2016, it had visions of becoming a cultural juggernaut in China on par with its success in the US. Things haven't gone exactly as planned. "Disneyland is popular in China, but not in the way that Disney intended," writes Lavender Au in the Dial. Consider that the most popular character in China isn't Mickey or Donald but LinaBell—a mystery-solving pink fox little known outside the country, who debuted at Shanghai Disneyland in 2021. LinaBell hasn't been in any Disney blockbusters or other star vehicles, but she has far more cultural sway in China than any of the classic Disney characters. And in the view of Au, her popularity speaks volumes about the company's sub-juggernaut fortunes in China.