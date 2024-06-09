Collapse Shuts Mountain Highway

Two days after a crack first appeared in a mountain highway connecting Idaho and Wyoming, the road collapsed in a "catastrophic landslide," officials said. The road connecting Victor, Idaho, with Jackson, Wyoming, was closed at the time because of a mudslide in another area, and no one was injured in the collapse Saturday. Wyoming's Department of Transportation said it expects a long closure for repairs, CNN reports. A spokesperson said an alternate route between the two cities is 60 miles longer, per the AP, adding "quite a bit to any commute." Many people who work in Jackson or Grand Teton National Park live in Idaho.