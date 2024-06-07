John Oliver's acquisition of a Red Lobster in upstate New York had many laughing after Sunday's Last Week Tonight segment on it, but not everyone appreciated the stunt. Per News 12, Eric Deising, owner of Deising's Bakery in Kingston, near where Oliver's new purchase is located, admits he was "one of the vultures" who'd hoped to pick up some equipment from the dying Red Lobster site, including a 36-inch grill and a commercial convection oven. Instead, Oliver is "just beating me all over the place," he laughs. And local officials are getting territorial over news headlines about Oliver's get, over a technicality. "If he bought everything from the Kingston location, he has nothing, because the Red Lobster is in the town of Ulster," sniffs a rep for Ulster Town Supervisor James Quigley. Meanwhile, Oliver isn't the only celebrity injecting himself into the Red Lobster arena.