Nugget From Gold Rush Era Stolen From Show

Some lucky prospector found a gold nugget the size of a goose egg during the California Gold Rush of the 19th century. This week, a thief appears to have walked away with the same nugget from a collectibles show in the state, reports the Los Angeles Times . Coin shop owner Bob Campbell brought it to the Long Beach Expo hoping to sell the specimen for north of $80,000, only to have it stolen from his display case on Thursday, per CBS News .

Campbell blames a defect in the case that allows someone to wiggle their hand in inside, and surveillance video from another vendor appears to show a man taking advantage and walking away with the nugget. See the video at Fox 11 Los Angeles. Police are investigating, and Campbell is distributing fliers offering a $10,000 reward. The nugget weighs about 27 ounces, but Campbell says it's worth more than its weight because it's believed to be an "original 49er nugget" from the Gold Rush era. Most such specimens have since been melted down. "Everybody says, 'Oh, he's covered under insurance.' I don't have insurance—I eat it," adds Campbell. (More gold stories.)