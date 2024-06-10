'Tornado Alley' Isn't Where It Used to Be

If the Wizard of Oz were written today, Dorothy might be trying to get home to Tennessee instead of Kansas. The reason? A new study suggests the nation's "Tornado Alley" has been gradually shifting to the east and south, reports CBS News. Decades ago, most tornadoes took place over the Great Plains—think Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Nebraska, per the Washington Post. However, the study in the Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology found that the Tennessee Valley and the Deep South now deserve the term. States such as Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Tennessee comprise the new alley, according to the study.