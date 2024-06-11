Hamas Leader: We Have Israel 'Right Where We Want Them'

The Wall Street Journal has obtained dozens of text messages sent by the Hamas military leader in Gaza, and they reveal what the newspaper describes as a "cold disregard for human life" on the part of Yahya Sinwar.

He calls civilian deaths "necessary sacrifices" in the context of national-liberation battles. An estimated 37,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

"We have the Israelis right where we want them," Sinwar wrote in a recent message. His view is that Israel has more to lose than Hamas the longer the fighting and civilian deaths continue.