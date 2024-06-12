3 Deputies, Suspect Shot in Illinois Gated Community

'This individual had threatened not only suicide, but homicide,' sheriff says
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 12, 2024 6:15 PM CDT
3 Deputies, Suspect Shot in Illinois Gated Community
This photo taken from aerial video by WLS-TV/ABC 7 Chicago shows law enforcement gathering after multiple sheriff’s deputies were shot while responding to a home Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Dixon, Illinois.   (WLS-TV/ABC 7 Chicago via AP)

Three sheriff's deputies were shot Wednesday while responding to a northern Illinois home, and the suspect was also wounded, authorities said. Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said the deputies were responding to a report that someone inside the home in the Lost Lake gated community near Dixon was threatening to kill themself or others. He said the suspect also was shot. He did not provide the suspect's name or age. VanVickle said a family member called police shortly after 8:30am to report the threats from someone at the home. "This individual had threatened not only suicide, but homicide," the sheriff said, per NBC Chicago.

VanVickle said that a SWAT team arrived around 9:20am and that a hostage negotiator tried to make contact with the suspect, calling the person's cellphone more than 50 times without getting a response, CBS News reports. The sheriff said officers decided to go inside shortly before noon. "Immediately upon entering the house, our deputies received fire from inside the house," he said.

A spokesperson at Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon said three people were taken to the hospital's emergency department, two of whom were treated and released, the AP reports. The spokesperson did not release the condition of the third person. Lost Lake's property owners association describes the area as a "country style community" with about 700 owners in an unincorporated area about 100 miles west of Chicago. (More Illinois stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X