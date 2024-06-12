SpaceX Engineers' Suit Blames Firings on Harassment Letter

Eight engineers sued SpaceX and chief executive Elon Musk on Wednesday, claiming they were fired illegally after raising concerns about accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the company. The group says it had distributed a letter in 2022 calling Musk a "distraction and embarrassment" and urging other executives to disavow the billionaire's sexually charged posts on social media, the Guardian reports. SpaceX did not immediately comment on the suit, which was filed in state court in Los Angeles. In the past, SpaceX called the letter disruptive and said the staffers were properly fired for violating company policies.

Also Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal published the account of a woman who had sex with Musk while an intern. She later joined his executive team. Several women who worked at SpaceX have described Musk pursuing them or at least showing them disproportionate attention. A contractor said during mediation that Musk exposed himself to her and offered to buy her a horse in exchange for sex acts. A woman who reported directly to Musk said he asked her more than once to have his babies. The accusations include that the chief executive's inner circle does not hold him accountable, which contributes to a culture of sexism and harassment. The president of SpaceX contests the Journal's reporting. "Elon is one of the best humans I know," Gwynne Shotwell said.