Russia's Deal With North Korea Is 'Ominously Ambiguous'

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un made a big deal of their newly cemented partnership on Wednesday, with the Russian leader calling it a "breakthrough" and his North Korean counterpart labeling it a "most powerful agreement." But what exactly does it say? Neither side has released the text, and the details in this case are seen as crucial. Coverage:

Putin's words: "The comprehensive partnership agreement signed today provides, among other things, for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement," said Putin, per Reuters. The Russian leader is visiting North Korea for the first time in two decades.

"The comprehensive partnership agreement signed today provides, among other things, for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement," said Putin, per Reuters. The Russian leader is visiting North Korea for the first time in two decades. Unclear: Does that mean Russia would unleash a "full-fledged military intervention" if North Korea is attacked, and vice versa? That's not clear, reports the New York Times. The newspaper notes that the two nations had a Cold War-era aggression pact of this nature, but it has been defunct since the collapse of the Soviet Union.