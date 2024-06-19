Family Out for a Walk Finds Abandoned Baby

Authorities in Katy, Texas, are searching for the parents of a premature baby girl found along a walking trail on Saturday. A couple strolling with their 3-year-old daughter and dogs came upon the newborn on a bridge on the Plantation Lakes walking trail around 9am local time that day. "I noticed two little feet moving ... and I yelled to my husband, I'm like, 'Oh my god, a baby, a baby,'" Daniela Fedele tells KHOU. Wrapped in a towel, the infant with placenta still attached to her body was likely "freshly born" that morning, said Sgt. Juan Garcia of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded and the child was taken to a hospital, where she's listed in stable condition. Once she's cleared by a doctor, the newborn is likely to end up in foster care, Garcia said, per USA Today.
Garcia noted there's video footage of "an unknown male who dropped the child off at the location." The couple also saw "a male walking away from a white towel," Garcia said. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities are "seeking info about a young Hispanic or White male, slim, fair complexion with black hair," who was "wearing a black shirt, possibly gray pants." The culprits could face charges of abandonment and endangerment of a child, KATC reports, noting Texas has a law allowing newborn babies to be dropped at safe locations, including hospitals and fire stations, without risk of prosecution. Garcia said it was a blessing the couple found the infant so quickly so that she wasn't out in hot temperatures "for a very long time."