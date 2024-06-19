Family Out for a Walk Finds Abandoned Baby

Authorities in Katy, Texas, are searching for the parents of a premature baby girl found along a walking trail on Saturday. A couple strolling with their 3-year-old daughter and dogs came upon the newborn on a bridge on the Plantation Lakes walking trail around 9am local time that day. "I noticed two little feet moving ... and I yelled to my husband, I'm like, 'Oh my god, a baby, a baby,'" Daniela Fedele tells KHOU. Wrapped in a towel, the infant with placenta still attached to her body was likely "freshly born" that morning, said Sgt. Juan Garcia of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded and the child was taken to a hospital, where she's listed in stable condition. Once she's cleared by a doctor, the newborn is likely to end up in foster care, Garcia said, per USA Today.