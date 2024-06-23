What Happens When a Spouse Undergoes a Gender Transition

Marissa Lasoff-Santos and the person she would marry quickly fell head over heels in love. Lasoff-Santos was a gay woman. Her girlfriend was a bisexual woman—or so they thought. Now her partner has become her husband, and they both identify as queer. And things are better than ever. "We've always just had this deep connection, so that's why ... I never stopped loving him throughout any of this," says Lasoff-Santos, a 33-year-old librarian in Michigan. "I've become more attracted to him." Lasoff-Santos' relationship and others like it show that a partner's gender transition does not necessarily mean a death sentence for a marriage. Data is scant, but couples and therapists say that in many cases, a relationship grows and flourishes under the light of new honesty, the AP reports.