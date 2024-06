It's a fate most "cruel" for cyclist Katie Archibald, as British Cycling puts it. The 30-year-old won't be headed to the Paris Olympics as planned due to a freak accident she suffered Tuesday. Archibald wrote on Instagram Thursday that a trip over a garden step ended disastrously: "I ... managed to, somehow, dislocate my ankle; break my tibia and fibula; and rip two ligaments off the bone. What the heck." More: