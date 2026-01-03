Canada Can't Decide Whether to Let This Woman Die

Canada's right-to-die debate has a face, and it belongs to a 48-year-old comedian who wants to be permitted a peaceful death. Toronto's Claire Brosseau has a life studded with goodness: a loving family, a comedy career that's taken her to big stages, and a tiny dog named Olive. She also has a history of severe mental illness dating back to childhood and more than three decades of near-constant treatment—at least 25 medications, dozens of therapies, and a sea of electroconvulsive treatments, writes Stephanie Nolen for the New York Times . None of it has ended the suicidal thoughts or what she describes as relentless psychic pain. She has survived multiple suicide attempts and says she doesn't want to die violently; she wants a medically assisted death.

Canada permits medical assistance in dying (MAID) for people whose suffering from an incurable condition is intolerable, even if they are not close to death. But there's a sole exception: If a person's only underlying condition is a mental illness, they are excluded. That carve-out was supposed to end in 2023, then got pushed to 2024, and now has been delayed again to 2027. "That timeline was infinite and impossible from her perspective," writes Nolen, who explains that when she began talking to Brosseau in 2023, "she had withdrawn from the world. ... She never left her apartment, had everything delivered, spoke to her psychiatrists by Zoom."

"I'm not a person," she told Nolen. "I can't be in the world." Brosseau has now joined a court challenge backed by advocacy group Dying With Dignity Canada, arguing the exclusion of people with mental illness violates their right to equal treatment under the law. Nolen writes that she hears a "new energy in [Brosseau's] voice. She had a new focus. But still, each time [we talk], she told me that she wants to die." (Read the full piece, which also delves into a "national debate writ small": Brosseau's two longtime psychiatrists disagree over whether MAID should be extended to her.)