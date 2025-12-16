One Key to Epstein's Fortune: He Was a 'Prodigious' Liar

So how exactly did Jeffrey Epstein get so rich? The New York Times is out with a deeply reported story that provides perhaps the fullest account yet of how the college dropout began amassing his fortune. It is not a flattering one. "In his first two decades of business, we found that Epstein was less a financial genius than a prodigious manipulator and liar," reads the story by David Enrich, Steve Eder, Jessica Silver-Greenberg, and Matthew Goldstein.

First big break: In 1976, Epstein was on the brink of losing his job as a teacher at the Dalton School in Manhattan, when a Dalton parent put him in touch with Ace Greenberg, future CEO of Bear Stearns. Greenberg mentored Epstein and gave him an another life-changing break: Bear Stearns forgave Epstein when it learned he had lied about graduating from two California universities.