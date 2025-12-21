How Operation Narnia Targeted Iran's Nuclear Scientists

Israel's strike on Iran's nuclear brain trust had a code name, a target list, and years of prep behind it, according to a joint Washington Post/PBS Frontline investigation. They report that Israel's 12-day June assault on Iran unfolded under two labels: "Rising Lion" for the wider military campaign, and "Operation Narnia" for a targeted effort to kill top nuclear scientists. As Israeli jets and US bombers hit enrichment plants, missile launchers, and air defenses, people viewed as central to turning enriched uranium into a bomb were also attacked. Israel says it ultimately assassinated 11 senior nuclear figures, including explosives expert Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and former atomic energy chief Fereydoun Abbasi, both of whom were under Western sanctions for alleged weapons work.

The reporting, based on current and former officials from Israel, Iran, Arab states, the US, and the UN, describes a years-in-the-making operation that Israel accelerated after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack, the crushing of Hezbollah, and the collapse of Syria's Assad regime. Mossad built detailed dossiers on roughly 100 key Iranian scientists before narrowing the kill list to about a dozen. "They built dossiers on each man's work," per the report. "Their movements, their homes—drawing on decades of espionage." But what that enabled them to carry out "wasn't flawless," the outlets write.

The Post and Bellingcat independently verified at least 71 civilian deaths in the scientist-targeted strikes, including infants and teenagers. Tehranchi, for instance, was killed in his sixth-floor apartment in Tehran; 10 civilians, including a 2-month-old, also died in that strike. An initial strike on Mohammad Reza Sedighi Saber's home killed only his teen son; Saber and at least a dozen others were killed more than a week later in a hit on a family member's home where Saber was participating in a mourning ceremony for his son. (Read the full story here.)