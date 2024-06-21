'Reclusive Heir' Makes Massive Donation to Pro-Trump Super PAC

On the day after Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felonies, a super PAC supporting his campaign received one of the largest donations in American political history. According to federal filings, transportation tycoon Timothy Mellon donated $50 million to Make America Great Again Inc. on the last day of May, NBC News reports. The New York Times describes Mellon as a "reclusive heir to a Gilded Age fortune." The 77-year-old has donated at least $100 million over the last year, including $25 million in previous donations to the pro-Trump super PAC and $25 million to a super PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy.