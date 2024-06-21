US Tourist Killed in Zambia Elephant Attack

An American tourist was killed by an elephant in the Zambian city of Livingstone this week in the second such attack in the country this year, officials said. The officials said Friday that 64-year-old Juliana Gle Tourneau was killed when an elephant that was part of a herd the tourists were watching attacked their vehicle, threw Tourneau out, and trampled her, the AP reports. She was part of a group that had stopped near the Maramba Cultural Bridge because of traffic caused by the elephants.