US Tourist Killed in Zambia Elephant Attack

It's the second such attack in the country this year
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 21, 2024 12:18 PM CDT
Elephants cross a railway line in Zambia in this stock photo.   (Getty Images/GISTEL Cezary Wojtkowski)

An American tourist was killed by an elephant in the Zambian city of Livingstone this week in the second such attack in the country this year, officials said. The officials said Friday that 64-year-old Juliana Gle Tourneau was killed when an elephant that was part of a herd the tourists were watching attacked their vehicle, threw Tourneau out, and trampled her, the AP reports. She was part of a group that had stopped near the Maramba Cultural Bridge because of traffic caused by the elephants.

Tourneau "died on Wednesday around 17:50 after being knocked from a parked vehicle," Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka told the Zambian national broadcaster, ZNBC. Another American tourist was killed in March this year during a game drive in a Zambian national park when an elephant charged a truck, flipped it over, killed the tourist, and injured five others. Zambian authorities have called on tourists to exercise extreme caution while observing wildlife around the country.

