Disease-Ridden Mosquitoes Are Swarming Vegas

Dozens of ZIP codes in south Nevada, including Las Vegas, are being overrun by mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus, in what NBC News says are record-busting numbers. Health officials say that, in recent weeks, 24,000 pools of mosquitoes were tested for the contagious disease in 25 ZIP codes in the southern part of the state. Nearly 170 of those pools tested positive for West Nile, and both the number of mosquitoes logged and the number of positively testing pools so early in the season broke records set in 2019.



Clark County: Last year, from April to June, 6,000 mosquitoes were cornered in traps in the Nevada county where Vegas is seated. So far this year, that number has already soared to more than 24,000.