Rockies Win in a Way No Team Has Ever Done

It will go down in the scorebook as a bases-loaded walk, a not-so-unusual event baseball. However, this particular walk made a little history: It's the first to decide a game that resulted from a pitch-clock violation, reports USA Today . The play happened Saturday as the Colorado Rockies played the Washington Nationals. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth in a 7-7 game, Rockies' batter Ryan McMahon faced Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan, per MLB.com .

The count was full as Finnegan prepared to throw his next pitch, but he took a smidge too long. Under rules designed to speed up the game, Finnegan had 18 seconds to throw—that's the new deadline with runners on base, per the AP—and home-plate ump Hunter Wendelstedt called the violation when Finnegan blew by the limit. McMahon earned an automatic walk as a result, and the winning run scored. Watch the moment here.

"I'm just trying to focus on the pitch and then location," Finnegan said afterward. "I thought I picked up the clock. I guess by the time I picked up and looked at the catcher and delivered the pitch, I was just a hair too late. Those situations, it just can't happen. We deserved to win and I wasn't able to do my job." Finnegan leads the league this season with nine pitch-clock violations. (More Major League Baseball stories.)