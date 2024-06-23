Columbus, Ohio, Shooting Leaves 10 Injured

Police in Ohio say 10 people were injured, including one seriously, in a shooting in Columbus. The shooting occurred early Sunday in the Short North Arts District, per the AP. All the injured were males—eight adults and two youths who ranged in age from 16 to 27. One of the adult males is in critical condition, per local station WCMH. Police say they spotted a suspect right after the shooting about 2:30am in a four-door, white Honda Civic with tinted windows. Officers gave chase, but the suspect got away.