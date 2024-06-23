Columbus, Ohio, Shooting Leaves 10 Injured

Police in Ohio say 10 people were injured, including one seriously, in a shooting in Columbus. The shooting occurred early Sunday in the Short North Arts District, per the AP. All the injured were males—eight adults and two youths who ranged in age from 16 to 27. One of the adult males is in critical condition, per local station WCMH. Police say they spotted a suspect right after the shooting about 2:30am in a four-door, white Honda Civic with tinted windows. Officers gave chase, but the suspect got away.
"Detectives need your help locating this vehicle involved in a shooting this morning in the 1100 blk of N. High St.," police wrote on social media, alongside a photo of the car. Authorities have not speculated about a motive. The Columbus Dispatch notes this is the second mass shooting in the state this month—one person was killed and more than two dozen were injured in an Akron shooting on June 2.
