The Tech That Defines Electric Vehicles Is Hurting Them

According to JD Power, which finds EVs don't fare so well when it comes to quality
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 29, 2024 5:30 AM CDT
EVs Don't Fare So Well in New Car Quality Rankings
A Model X SUV sits outside a Tesla store in Littleton, Colorado, on June 18, 2023.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Electric vehicles have been talked up as being low maintenance and less expensive to maintain and drive, at least according to what Autoblog calls the "EV evangelists." New rankings out from JD Power, however, ding that narrative, with EV drivers logging more issues with their transport than those who drive gas gulpers. JD Power notes that it rated the vehicles in its 2024 Initial Quality Study based on problems per 100 units (PP100), and while gas- and diesel-fueled vehicles saw an average of 180 PP100, EVs claimed a much higher 266 PP100.

"Owners of cutting-edge, tech-filled [EVs] are experiencing problems that are of a severity level high enough for them to take their new vehicle into the dealership at a rate three times higher than that of gas-powered vehicle owners," says Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking at JD Power. Tesla has traditionally done well in past JD Power rankings, but this time around, even Elon Musk's automaker suffered. Complaints about EVs—which the Verge calls "essentially giant computers on wheels"—include phone connection issues, false warnings, "out of control" in-vehicle controls, and vehicle cabins with unpleasant odors.

The brands that did do well in the JD Power ranking: Ram, which was named the top brand overall for quality, and Porsche, deemed the No. 1 luxury brand. "It is not surprising that the introduction of new technology has challenged manufacturers to maintain vehicle quality," says Hanley. "However, the industry can take solace in the fact that some problem areas, such as voice recognition and parking cameras, are seen as less problematic now than they were a year ago." (More electric vehicles stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X