Electric vehicles have been talked up as being low maintenance and less expensive to maintain and drive, at least according to what Autoblog calls the "EV evangelists." New rankings out from JD Power, however, ding that narrative, with EV drivers logging more issues with their transport than those who drive gas gulpers. JD Power notes that it rated the vehicles in its 2024 Initial Quality Study based on problems per 100 units (PP100), and while gas- and diesel-fueled vehicles saw an average of 180 PP100, EVs claimed a much higher 266 PP100.

"Owners of cutting-edge, tech-filled [EVs] are experiencing problems that are of a severity level high enough for them to take their new vehicle into the dealership at a rate three times higher than that of gas-powered vehicle owners," says Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking at JD Power. Tesla has traditionally done well in past JD Power rankings, but this time around, even Elon Musk's automaker suffered. Complaints about EVs—which the Verge calls "essentially giant computers on wheels"—include phone connection issues, false warnings, "out of control" in-vehicle controls, and vehicle cabins with unpleasant odors.

The brands that did do well in the JD Power ranking: Ram, which was named the top brand overall for quality, and Porsche, deemed the No. 1 luxury brand. "It is not surprising that the introduction of new technology has challenged manufacturers to maintain vehicle quality," says Hanley. "However, the industry can take solace in the fact that some problem areas, such as voice recognition and parking cameras, are seen as less problematic now than they were a year ago." (More electric vehicles stories.)