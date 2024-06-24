Welcome to the Dave Grohl-Taylor Swift Feud

Dave Grohl apparently picked a fight with Taylor Swift Saturday night while the Foo Fighters played a show in London, not far from Wembley Stadium, where Swift was playing that same night. Grohl mentioned her Eras Tour—a remark that was met with boos from the audience, whom Grohl quickly warned, "You don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift." He then went on to joke that the Foo Fighters should call their tour the "Errors Tour," TMZ reports. "We've had more than a few eras, and more than a few f---ing errors as well," Grohl said. "That's because we actually play live." He quickly added, with an apparently shocked look on his face, "WHAT?!" As the audience laughed and cheered, he noted, "Just saying." Media outlets were largely reporting it as a shot at Swift, implying she doesn't sing live.

At her Wembley show on Sunday night, Swift appeared to respond to Grohl's comment. As the audience gave her a standing ovation, she said the gesture meant a lot to her as well as "every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight." She added, in video posted to social media, "They deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers." Grohl has previously expressed admiration for Swift, but some speculated his apparent change of heart may be related to the fact that earlier this year, his 17-year-old daughter Violet was harassed by Swift fans after the teen criticized Swift for excessive use of private jets, Sky News reports. Also at the weekend's Swift shows: