Cops Tried to Pull Him Over for DUI. He Hit the Gas

An early morning police chase in Southern California after an attempted DUI traffic stop ended violently on Friday, after the suspect crashed into another car, killing himself and three other people in his car and injuring two in another vehicle, reports the Los Angeles Times . A rep from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department tells KTLA that the high-speed pursuit started around 2am local time, when a deputy from Rancho Cucamonga tried to pull over a driver who was suspected of driving under the influence.

The driver didn't stop, though, and cops continued to chase the vehicle—until it slammed into another near an intersection. An overhead shot from KTLA showed "debris from a black vehicle and a white car involved in the violent crash" scattered across the intersection, the outlet notes. The police spokesman says that four males in the fleeing car were pronounced dead at the scene. Two victims from the second car were taken to the hospital, but authorities say they seem to be OK, per KABC. (More DUI stories.)