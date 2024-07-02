Gretchen Whitmer's Name Emerges in the Biden Chatter

President Biden's brutal debate performance has Democrats talking up potential replacements, and one name in particular has been popping up with frequency: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. So much so that Whitmer spoke directly to a top Biden campaign official to disown the "Draft Gretch" speculation, reports Jonathan Martin of Politico.

Out of play? Whitmer also reportedly conveyed a second message to Biden campaign chair Jennifer O'Malley: that crucial Michigan was no longer winnable because of the debate. Martin writes that he learned this from the camp of a potential rival to Whitmer for the 2028 presidential nomination—a rival who perhaps wants Whitmer to be seen as disloyal to Biden, a sign of the party infighting already underway.