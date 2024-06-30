Bidens, Democrats Consider Next Steps

Prominent members of the party said Sunday that Democrats have nothing to worry about if President Biden remains their nominee, though a few acknowledged concern—which could be increased by the devastating findings of a new poll. Biden made no public appearances Sunday; he was spending the day at Camp David with his wife, children, and grandchildren in a gathering scheduled before his shaky debate performance against Donald Trump on Thursday night. The day was being partly devoted to taking family photos to be used at the Democratic National Convention in August, per the AP. Biden's family urged him to stay in the race, the New York Times reports. Developments include:

Democratic talks: "We're having a serious conversation about what to do," Rep. Jamie Raskin said Sunday in an MSNBC interview. He maintained that the party will be united whether Biden decides to stay on the ticket or not, NBC News reports. Raskin described the talks as "very honest, and serious and rigorous."