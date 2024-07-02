Tanja Benton was pink-slipped in November 2021 from the biostatistical research scientist job she'd held for years with federal contractor BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, due to her refusal to adhere to her employer's COVID vaccine mandate. Now, a federal jury has awarded Benton nearly $700,000 in a settlement, finding that BlueCross didn't offer proper accommodations for Benton, who worked mostly from home and had asked for a religious exemption for the vaccine, reports the Chattanooga Times Free Press . Benton's main beef with the vaccine, per her suit, is that she believes it's derived from aborted fetus cell lines.

"Because of her sincerely held religious beliefs concerning abortion, [Benton] cannot in good conscience consume the vaccine, which would not only defile her body but also anger and dishonor God," her attorney, Doug Hamill, writes in the complaint. National Geographic notes that fetal cells are used in testing or development/production of the coronavirus vaccine, not as an ingredient in the vaccine itself—similar to how those cell lines are used to test other medications like ibuprofen and aspirin, and for treatment research for certain conditions like Alzheimer's. Vanderbilt University, meanwhile, notes that most major religions don't have an issue with vaccination. Benton identifies as a nondenominational Christian, per Hamill.

Benton's complaint noted she only met in person with her clients about 1% of the time, and that she "never performed any work or attended any meetings in medical facilities where patients were being treated." Benton is said to be the first fired BlueCross employee who has been awarded compensation after being fired for refusing to comply with the mandate. A BlueCross rep says in a statement that "we believe the vaccine requirement was the best decision for the health and safety of our employees, members, and wider community given the circumstances and federal guidance in effect at the time." WTVC notes that Benton will receive nearly $180,000 in back pay, $10,000 in compensatory damages, and $500,000 in punitive damages—for a grand total of $687,240. Check out the settlement in full here. (More coronavirus vaccine stories.)