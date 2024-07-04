Pilot Accused of Decade-Long 'Revenge Porn' Campaign

A United Airlines pilot was taken into custody at a California airport this week and brought to Utah to face charges in a "revenge porn" case. According to court records in Cedar City, 36-year-old Colorado resident Andrew Hill faces multiple charges connected to what an ex-girlfriend said was a campaign of harassment that lasted more than a decade, the Lamar Ledger reports. Court documents state that a Cedar City woman who worked for the same airline and dated Hill more than 10 years ago told authorities he had been creating fake profiles and sharing nude images of her on adult websites.

According to court documents, the woman told investigators that Hill included her phone number in the profiles on adult websites, leading to random men calling her for sex and even showing up at her workplace, the St. George News reports. Investigators said the fake profiles were linked to Hill's devices. He faces two felony counts of distribution of pornography, according to court records. Other charges include electronic communication harassment, unlawful distribution of an intimate image, stalking, and online impersonation. Hill is being held without bail at the Iron County, Utah Jail and has a court date on Monday. (More revenge porn stories.)