Man Shoots His Mom, Goes on Shooting Rampage

In the quiet town of Sabattus, Maine, a tranquil Wednesday afternoon turned into chaos. James Davis III, 29, fatally shot his mother, Christine Smith, 47, while she was driving their car. He exited the vehicle once it stopped and opened fire on passing cars, reports the AP . Katherine Williams, 53, was killed, and two others—Tyson Turner, 19, and David Wilson, 35—were injured. All victims were alone in their vehicles. Davis then fatally shot himself.

Maine State Police Col. William Ross says that Smith, said to be Davis' primary caregiver, had driven him to visit his father's home on Wednesday morning. During the visit, family members say Davis starting experiencing a mental health crisis, "acting erratically and saying things that did not make sense," per WMTW. Authorities say they also discovered that Davis was in possession of both a .357 revolver and an AK-47 rifle, which they recovered after the shooting. Numerous police agencies responded to the scene and a section of the road was temporarily closed during the investigation.

Investigators say that they haven't found any evidence of a criminal record or medical records that show Davis had a diagnosed mental illness, reports Maine Public Radio. They're also awaiting toxicology reports to see if Davis had any drugs in his system. Autopsies will be conducted on all three of the deceased. Ross said it's not common to see a domestic violence shooting between family members and random acts of violence in the same incident, per WMTW. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)