Police: NY Man Bungled Medical Procedure in His Home

A New York City man faces charges after prosecutors say an unauthorized medical procedure at his Queens home left a patient with no brain activity. Police say a 31-year-old woman went to the home of Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, 38, last Friday to have butt implants removed, CBS News reports. Prosecutors say Hoyos-Foronda injected the woman with the local anesthetic lidocaine and that she went into cardiac arrest. Hoyos-Foronda allegedly called 911 and then fled; his landlord supplied police with his name, and the city's license plate reader system detected his vehicle near John F. Kennedy International Airport.

He was arrested at the airport, where police say intended to board a flight to Colombia. The AP reports the victim was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she "has no brain activity" and shows evidence of lidocaine toxicity. She is not expected to survive. Hoyos-Foronda was arraigned Sunday on charges of assault and practicing without a license. He is being held without bail. NBC News reports prosecutors claim injected Botox and fillers and performed liposuction in the apartment; other possible victims are asked to speak with police. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)