Wife Accused in 'Horrific' Killing of Ex-Green Beret

A retired Green Beret told his wife he wanted a divorce, so North Carolina police say she killed and dismembered him. Authorities pleaded for the public's help in locating 50-year-old Clinton Bonnell after he vanished Jan. 27 in Fayetteville, where he was stationed at Fort Bragg before retiring in December. On Friday, DNA testing confirmed a dismembered human torso found Feb. 25 in a rural lake about three miles from the couple's home belonged to Bonnell, per NBC News and KABC . Digital and video evidence puts his wife, 50-year-old Shana Cloud, in that area weeks before the torso was found, Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West tells WRAL . He describes the case as "horrific," per KABC.

Cloud told police she'd last seen her husband at a gym in Fayetteville on Jan. 27 before they departed in separate vehicles. Bonnell, who was attending a physician assistant program at Methodist University, was headed to study for an upcoming test, Cloud said, per NBC. She said she awoke the next morning to find Bonnell's vehicle at home, but no sign of Bonnell himself. She did not file a missing persons report—but Bonnell's girlfriend did, per NBC. Contacting police on Jan. 28, hours after a university official, the woman said Bonnell had texted her the previous evening, saying he was at home and had told his wife he wanted a divorce, according to court documents.

Cloud, a traveling nurse, has now been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of death. Authorities believe she shot her husband multiple times on the morning of Jan. 28 at their home, per ABC News. There, they allegedly found Bonnell's laptop and book bag damaged by bullets. It's still unclear where Bonnell's limbs and head ended up. "Whatever's happened to him he didn't deserve," girlfriend Kelli Edwards tells ABC. "No one deserves any of that." Cloud was denied bond on Monday. Her lawyer, James McRae Jr., told reporters she's innocent and looks forward to her day in court. (More murder stories.)