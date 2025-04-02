Final Report: Nashville Shooter Planned Attack for Years

Metro Nashville Police on Wednesday announced they have closed their investigation into the March 2023 shooting at Covenant School in Nashville and released a 48-page report that outlined their findings. Per the report, police found shooter Audrey Hale meticulously planned the attack for years and hoped the violence would gain her notoriety. (Though the shooter sometimes used male pronouns, the report uses female, per the AP .) The shooter, who once attended Covenant, did not pen any sort of manifesto but left behind "a series of notebooks, art composition books, and media files" that contained her planning and prep for the attack, during which locations like busy thoroughfares and malls were also considered.

Fox17 reports as early as December 2018, she was plotting an attack on Creswell Middle School, which she had attended, but backed out due to fears of being branded a racist due to the school's heavily Black population. Still, she had "no qualms about killing anyone regardless of specific demographical categories," per police. She landed on Covenant because of "the notoriety she would obtain and considered it a soft target," per the report, which says she had hoped books and movies would be made about the attack and that the guns she used would end up in a museum, reports the Tennessean.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all aged 9, were killed in the attack, along with Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61. The report states the shooter "bore no grudge against the school or the staff [and] considered them 'innocents.'" She chose the location in part because of her connection with it, as she "felt she had to die somewhere that made her happy," per the report. (She was killed by Nashville police.) The report adds that her parents "assisted her with obtaining mental healthcare despite them not being legally required to do so" and that she intentionally withheld information from those mental health professionals. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)