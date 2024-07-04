Biden Told Governors He'll Change His Schedule

Trying to demonstrate he's sharper mentally than he showed during his debate against Donald Trump, President Biden spoke at a public event on Thursday. He hosted a holiday barbecue at the White House in the late afternoon for military members and their families and made brief, prepared remarks. It was Biden's fifth public appearance since the debate, the New York Times reports. On Friday, he plans to campaign in Wisconsin, per the AP, and be interviewed by ABC's George Stephanopoulos, a session scheduled to air Friday evening. Other developments involve: