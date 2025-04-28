Armored Truck Drops $300K, Which Quickly Disappears

Dozens of people are believed to have stolen a combined $300,000 in cash that fell off an armored truck in Chicago. The truck was driving through the Chicago suburb of Oak Park just after 5pm Tuesday when its "backdoor opened by unknown means" and three bags of money fell out onto the road, according to a Brinks Home security official. When the driver realized the issue and returned to the spot on Austin Boulevard, they saw 50 to 100 people stealing the money and fleeing the scene, the official said, per People. As of Friday, no arrests had been made, per NBC Chicago. (More Chicago stories.)