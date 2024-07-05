UK Swings 'Wildly to the Left' on Big Election Night

Britain's Labour Party swept to power Friday after more than a decade in opposition, official results showed, as a jaded electorate appeared to hand the party a landslide victory but also a mammoth task of reinvigorating a stagnant economy and dispirited nation, the AP reports. Labour leader Keir Starmer will officially become prime minister later in the day, leading his party back to government less than five years after it suffered its worst defeat in almost a century. In the brutal choreography of British politics, he will take charge in 10 Downing St. hours after the votes are counted—as Conservative leader Rishi Sunak is hustled out after nearly two years as PM. Sunak conceded defeat, saying the voters had delivered a "sobering verdict."