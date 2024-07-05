Three summers ago, Mark Zuckerberg entertained (and completely annoyed) the masses with a "full-cringe" Fourth of July video that showed him riding an electric hydrofoil surfboard, American flag in hand. This year he's back with similar antics, albeit a slightly fancier version. Per Fox Business , the Meta CEO celebrated Independence Day "in style"—in a tux and shades as he took to the waters of what looks to be Lake Tahoe, swilling a beer from one hand while clutching the nation's flag in the other, all with Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" playing in the background of his Instagram post .

"Happy birthday, America!" Zuckerberg wrote as his caption. The post had received nearly 618,000 likes by early Friday. And reviews are now in, with SFGate noting his stunts are "getting even weirder," while Benzinga's take is that it's basically his 2021 post with "extra swagger." Some commenters called Zuckerberg's attempt "epic," while others noted it was "impressive" he stayed relatively dry during his feat. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy wasn't having it. "You can't go from supremely uncool to cool by just trying hard," he wrote on X. "Zuck will always be uncool. I refuse to entertain the possibility he will ever do anything cool." (More Mark Zuckerberg stories.)