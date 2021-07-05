(Newser) – It's not clear if Mark Zuckerberg was upset at recently falling off of Glassdoor's top CEOs list, but if so, he seems to be at peace with it now. Or, he's having a very strange reaction to it. The Facebook CEO posted an Independence Day greeting Sunday on Instagram, and while his caption was simple and straightforward—"Happy July 4th!"—the video he put up alongside it has reached "meme-worthy" status, per News.com.au. In the 71-second clip, the billionaire 37-year-old dad of two is seen riding an electric hydrofoil surfboard to John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads," waving a giant American flag. The video soon went viral, racking up more than 1.9 million views on IG as of Monday morning, and the internet did what it usually does and expressed its strong opinions.

story continues below

The Wrap notes that Zuckerberg went "full cringe" with his post, while Gizmodo asks "why?," noting that the Facebook chief "[wished] America a happy birthday in the most cursed way possible." Some took issue with his choice of music, while others wished a famous great white would emerge to swallow him up. CNET compiles more reactions, most of them poking fun at the video, though multiple commenters gave Zuckerberg props for one thing in particular: his expert balance on the board. (Read more Mark Zuckerberg stories.)