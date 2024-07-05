Dog Turns on Stove, Starts House Fire

Stories occasionally surface of dogs saving their human families from a fire. This is not that story. Instead, firefighters in Colorado Springs, Colorado, say the pooch in this case started the fire by turning on a gas burner in the middle of the night, reports KKTV. Security video from inside the home shows they're right. "After talking to the homeowners and looking through their home security footage, we determined their pup got a bit curious and accidentally switched on the oven which had some boxes on top of it," says the Colorado Springs Fire Department.