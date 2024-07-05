Biden Assures Rally He's Staying in the Race

In the first of two opportunities Friday to demonstrate he's still capable of heading the Democratic ticket in November, President Biden assured supporters in Wisconsin that he's not dropping out and that he'll defeat Donald Trump. "They're trying to push me out of the race," Biden during a rally at a middle school in Madison, the New York Times reports. "Well, let me say this as clear as I can. I'm staying in the race!" Although some Democratic voices, including donors , have called on Biden to step down in light of his problematic debate performance last week, the president pointed out that primary voters chose him.

"I'm a nominee to this party because millions of Democrats like you just voted for me in primaries all across America," Biden told the crowd, per the Washington Post. "You voted for me to be your nominee. No one else. You the voters." Before heading to an interview scheduled to air Friday night on ABC, Biden said Trump has had his own rhetorical stumbles, highlighting the former president's past claim that the Continental Army seized airports from the British during the Revolutionary War. "Talk about me misspeaking," Biden said. Trump later blamed his teleprompter for the historical confusion. The president also used a teleprompter for his brief remarks to the enthusiastic crowd, per the AP.

Many attendees were encouraged by the energy Biden displayed Friday, per the Post. "After the debate, it felt like I was trying to decide between a dictator and a can of soup," said Linda Lay, 27. "Hearing Biden actually sound coherent was a huge relief." Becky Beach, 60, saw Biden up close when he stepped into the overflow room to say a few words later. "He looks good today," Beach said, adding that she's fine with "whatever Biden's decision is." (More President Biden 2024 stories.)