Trump Disavows Project 2025

The Heritage Foundation has compiled a 900-page plan for Donald Trump's second term, should he be elected in November. It calls for sweeping changes to consolidate power in the executive branch of government, including the replacement of civil servants with political appointees. Behind the details is a strident rhetoric. Saying the right-wing think tank is "taking the country back," the head of the initiative this week added, "We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be." The effort has drawn attention and criticism, and on Friday, per Axios , Trump disavowed it, saying, "I know nothing about Project 2025."

"I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them." It's clear who's behind Project 2025; it involves many Trump administration members, including John McEntee, one of his closest aides. And the Heritage Foundation sent him lists of possible Supreme Court nominees during his presidency after Trump said he'd follow its recommendations. Saying he doesn't know somebody who's received attention for bad reasons is a Trump strategy; Business Insider once compiled a list of people he said he didn't know after saying he did, including Britain's Prince Andrew.

Reaction to Trump's statement came from:

: "We are a coalition of more than 110 conservative groups advocating policy & personnel recommendations for the next conservative president," says a post on X. "But it is ultimately up to that president, who we believe will be President Trump, to decide which recommendations to implement." The Biden campaign : "Project 2025 is the extreme policy and personnel playbook for Trump's second term that should scare the hell out of the American people," said a spokesperson in a statement, per the Hill. "Project 2025 staff and leadership routinely tout their connections to Trump's team."

: "Project 2025 is the extreme policy and personnel playbook for Trump's second term that should scare the hell out of the American people," said a spokesperson in a statement, per the Hill. "Project 2025 staff and leadership routinely tout their connections to Trump's team." Michael Steele: "How do you 'disagree' with something you 'know nothing about' or 'have no idea' who is behind, saying or doing the thing you disagree with?" the former Republican National Committee chair posted on X.