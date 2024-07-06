Judge Gives Trump More Time for Immunity Argument

With the Supreme Court having ruled on the matter, US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Saturday put off several deadlines in the classified documents case against Donald Trump to allow time for responses to the decision on presidential immunity. Defense lawyers had asked her Friday to let them make more filings in support of their argument for immunity. Cannon's order issued the next day gives prosecutors until July 18 to answer the request for a delay in the case and delayed a pair of deadlines concerning expert witnesses and discovery. With the case barely moving as it is, the new postponements shouldn't add much to the delays, the New York Times reports.