As Some Democrats Bail on Biden, Fetterman Digs In

The number of congressional Democrats calling for President Biden to step aside, either in public or in private, is growing. One person most definitely not in that camp is Sen. John Fetterman, who campaigned with the president across his home state of Pennsylvania on Sunday.

"He's going to be our guy. That's our guy," Fetterman told CNN on Monday, per USA Today. "Joe Biden has been a great president ... and I'm not going to chuck him for a rough debate." Rave review: Fetterman said he spent pretty much all day Sunday with the president and that Biden "was perfect," per CNN. "At every single stop that we had, people were thrilled, I mean, people were thirsty to have their picture taken with the president. And he was crisp, and he was engaged ... he was crushing it."