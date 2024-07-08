A dramatic political play starring James Corden at London's famed Old Vic Theatre started about 10 to 15 minutes late on Saturday evening, but everybody was in a pretty good mood about it. As the BBC reports, The Constituent was scheduled to begin just as a big soccer match between England and Switzerland went into a penalty shootout. Corden tells the Guardian that he and other cast members had been watching in their rehearsal room and were going to start the play anyway when they looked out at the audience and noticed that a lot of people were following the game on their phones.