Number of Top Democrats Calling for Biden to Step Aside Increases: Sources

During a leadership call with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Sunday that one source called "brutal," sources say several top House Democrats told Jeffries President Biden needs to step aside and let someone else run against Donald Trump. CNN describes the number as "more than a handful" and says more lawmakers called for Biden to step aside than the number that said he should stay in the race. The Washington Post and NBC News say it was four senior Dems who spoke out "forcefully": Jerry Nadler and Joseph Morelle of New York, Mark Takano of California, and Adam Smith of Washington state. CNN names a few more. All the outlets cite multiple anonymous sources. Two key lines from the articles: