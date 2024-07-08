Number of Top Democrats Calling for Biden to Step Aside Increases: Sources

During a leadership call with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Sunday that one source called "brutal," sources say several top House Democrats told Jeffries President Biden needs to step aside and let someone else run against Donald Trump. CNN describes the number as "more than a handful" and says more lawmakers called for Biden to step aside than the number that said he should stay in the race. The Washington Post and NBC News say it was four senior Dems who spoke out "forcefully": Jerry Nadler and Joseph Morelle of New York, Mark Takano of California, and Adam Smith of Washington state. CNN names a few more. All the outlets cite multiple anonymous sources. Two key lines from the articles:
- "Even those who did not explicitly call on Biden to bow out expressed concerns that he is not the strongest candidate to beat" Trump, per NBC.
- From CNN: "One of the concerns expressed during the nearly two-hour call was that Democrats will lose their chance at the House majority if Biden is the candidate, one of the sources said, adding that it was generally acknowledged the nominee should be Vice President Kamala Harris."
As Axios reports, some lawmakers publicly pushed back on the stories after they were published, and expressed support for Biden. Five lawmakers have so far publicly called for Biden to step aside: Lloyd Doggett, Seth Moulton, Raúl Grijalva, Angie Craig, and Mike Quigley. The full Democratic caucus meets Tuesday, at which point a decision could be made about whether to demand a meeting with the White House or send a letter to Biden.