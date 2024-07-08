Politics / Donald Trump 2024 After 40 Years, GOP to Drop Call for Federal Abortion Ban At Trump's urging, party platform won't call for a federal ban but instead leave it up to the states By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 8, 2024 12:28 PM CDT Copied Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Chesapeake, Va., Friday, June 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Donald Trump is pushing through changes to the Republican Party's national platform that soften its stance on abortion, reports the Washington Post and the New York Times. Biggest change: The platform will no longer call for a federal ban on abortion or for a constitutional amendment granting rights to embryos or fetuses, per the Post. Instead, it calls for abortion restrictions to be left up to the states. The AP notes that it's the first time in 40 years the party platform would not call for a ban. The language: "We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied life or liberty without due process and that the states are, therefore, free to pass laws protecting those rights," the draft platform reads. It also emphasizes that the party opposes late-term abortions, as well as "access to birth control and IVF (fertility treatments)," per the Times. story continues below Win for Trump: The watered-down language on abortion is in sync with the current views of Trump, notes Politico, which reports that he wrote parts of the 15-page draft himself. Indeed, the "platform reflects a full Trump takeover of the party and reads almost like one of his rally speeches," per the Post. The Times agrees that it "cements Mr. Trump's ideological takeover" of the party. Not final: The draft text has been overwhelmingly approved by the Republican National Convention's platform committee, according to the Post, though votes on amendments will be considered on Tuesday. The party convention begins next week. Abortion foes: While they will not be thrilled with all the changes, the explicit reference to the 14th Amendment, which conservatives say protects life from conception, is being applauded, per Politico. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.) Report an error