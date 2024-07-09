Another Medical School Goes Largely Tuition-Free

Another medical school is going largely tuition-free after a massive donation. Bloomberg Philanthropies gave $1 billion to Johns Hopkins University, meaning tuition will now be free for most medical students, the Wall Street Journal reports. Specifically, students whose families earn less than $300,000 will be eligible to have their full tuition covered, while those from families earning up to $175,000 will also be eligible to have their living expenses and fees covered, Axios reports. The university said two-thirds of current or incoming students will be eligible for free tuition and that they will receive updated financial aid packages reflecting the change, the Hill reports.